Wigan Athletic ‘have players who can hurt Derby County’, says Chey Dunkley

Chey Dunkley insists Wigan Athletic are ready to get stuck into the ‘business end of the campaign’.

Latics last tasted defeat at Nottingham Forest on January 26, and Dunkley says Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough showed they can match it with the elite.

“That’s five games unbeaten now and long may that continue,” he said.

“It’s the business end of the season coming up, some crucial games coming up, and we’re ready for that.”

Latics travel to Derby full of confidence, hoping to avenge the 1-0 defeat in the corresponding fixture at the DW, when Kal Naismith was sent off after 15 minutes.

“They’re a good side Derby, they showed that at our place – even though we were down to 10 men,” he added.

“They’ve got players that can hurt us, but equally we’ve got players who can hurt them.

“It’s an opportunity for us to extend the gap to the bottom three, and hopefully it’s one we can take.

“We need to focus on what we can control, and keeping our unbeaten record going.”