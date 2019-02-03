Wigan Athletic have ‘too much quality’ to be struggling, says Leon Clarke

New-boy Leon Clarke admits he’s at a loss to explain Wigan Athletic’s position in the bottom six after marking his second ‘debut’ with a goal and an assist in the 2-1 win over QPR.

The 33-year-old was thrown straight into the starting line-up just three days after joining Latics on loan from Sheffield United.

And after setting up Josh Windass’ opening goal inside eight minutes, he slotted home number two at the beginning of the second half.

The win increases the buffer between sixth-bottom Latics and the drop zone to seven points, and Clarke says he can’t believe the side isn’t much higher in the division.

“I’m not sure why the team haven’t been doing as well as everyone would’ve liked, the quality is there for everyone to see,” he said.

“I looked at the squad myself and couldn’t believe how many good players were here, and the position that the team were in.

“The manager said at the end of the game that wins bring confidence, it was a huge win for us, and hopefully we can kick on and put a run of wins together.”

Clarke has already matched his goal tally from his previous loan spell at Latics four seasons ago under Malky Mackay.

And he hopes Saturday’s strike is the first of many in a blue and white shirt.

“Of course it was nice to score, as strikers are judged on goals,” he added.

“It was really important to score early, we were getting into some dangerous positions, but the final ball wasn’t quite there.

“The manager spoke to me about how many crosses the team have been putting in in previous games.

“He told me to gamble and get at the front-post and get across people and luckily that paid off.

“Being at Sheffield United I’m used to crosses coming into the box and it’s no different here, the wide players here are quality players who can put great balls into the box.

“The gaffer told us what he wants us to do and it’s simple, I just have to get myself in the right areas.”