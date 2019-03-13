Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Blackburn Rovers

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 3-0 at Blackburn and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-4-1-1):

Jamie Jones: 5 - Won’t want to see the third goal anytime soon, and didn’t look as much at ease as he usually does in other areas.

Reece James: 7 - Stood out for his side once again, tad unfortunate to give away the penalty but the only foot he put wrong.

Chey Dunkley: 4 - Won’t want to see the second goal anytime soon, and given a tough night by Danny Graham and co.

Jonas Olsson: 4 - Won’t want to see the third goal anytime soon, and given a tough night by Danny Graham and co.

Antonee Robinson: 4 - Didn’t hit anywhere near the heights of his weekend return at Reading in admittedly difficult conditions.

Michael Jacobs: 5 - Plugged away down the flank but didn’t get any joy and replaced on the hour.

Lee Evans: 5 - Couldn’t celebrate his Wales call-up the way he’d have liked, spent much of his time on back foot as Rovers pushed.

Sam Morsy: 6 - Managing to keep his nose clean and out of the book while maintaining his trademark bite in the engine room.

Gavin Massey: 6 - Looked sharp in the first half at times and something of a surprise to see him hooked at the break.

Nick Powell: 5 - Sent his - and Wigan’s - best chance against the outside of the post, and lost the head-to-head with Bradley Dack.

* Joe Garner: 7 - Does exactly what it says on the tin. Didn’t give the defence a moment’s peace and deserved more against his hometown team. *

Subs:

Callum McManaman (for Massey, 46): 6 - Almost laid on the equaliser with his first touch but didn’t see enough ball.

Josh Windass (for Jacobs, 61): 5 - Game had pretty much gone by time he came on and didn’t have much to feed on.

Leon Clarke (for Powell, 81): Little/no time to impress.

Subs not used: Owen Evans, Cedric Kipre, Kal Naismith, Darron Gibson.

Star Man: Joe Garner

Blackburn (3-4-3): Raya; Nyambe, Magloire, Williams; Bennett, Reed, Travis, Bell; Dack, Graham, Armstrong.

Subs: Smallwood, Rothwell (for Armstrong, 63), Leutwiler, Brereton, Nuttall (for Graham, 63), Evans, Conway (for Bell, 27).

Shots on target: 9-1

Shots off target: 6-7

Corners: 5-6

Possession (%): 46-54

Fouls conceded: 12-13

Yellow cards: 3-4

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 12,763

Referee: Christopher Kavanagh