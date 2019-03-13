Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Blackburn Rovers

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 3-0 at Blackburn and delivers his report card...
Wigan Athletic (4-4-1-1):
Jamie Jones: 5 - Won’t want to see the third goal anytime soon, and didn’t look as much at ease as he usually does in other areas.
Reece James: 7 - Stood out for his side once again, tad unfortunate to give away the penalty but the only foot he put wrong.
Chey Dunkley: 4 - Won’t want to see the second goal anytime soon, and given a tough night by Danny Graham and co.
Jonas Olsson: 4 - Won’t want to see the third goal anytime soon, and given a tough night by Danny Graham and co.
Antonee Robinson: 4 - Didn’t hit anywhere near the heights of his weekend return at Reading in admittedly difficult conditions.
Michael Jacobs: 5 - Plugged away down the flank but didn’t get any joy and replaced on the hour.
Lee Evans: 5 - Couldn’t celebrate his Wales call-up the way he’d have liked, spent much of his time on back foot as Rovers pushed.
Sam Morsy: 6 - Managing to keep his nose clean and out of the book while maintaining his trademark bite in the engine room.
Gavin Massey: 6 - Looked sharp in the first half at times and something of a surprise to see him hooked at the break.
Nick Powell: 5 - Sent his - and Wigan’s - best chance against the outside of the post, and lost the head-to-head with Bradley Dack.
* Joe Garner: 7 - Does exactly what it says on the tin. Didn’t give the defence a moment’s peace and deserved more against his hometown team. *
Subs:
Callum McManaman (for Massey, 46): 6 - Almost laid on the equaliser with his first touch but didn’t see enough ball.
Josh Windass (for Jacobs, 61): 5 - Game had pretty much gone by time he came on and didn’t have much to feed on.
Leon Clarke (for Powell, 81): Little/no time to impress.
Subs not used: Owen Evans, Cedric Kipre, Kal Naismith, Darron Gibson.
Star Man: Joe Garner
Blackburn (3-4-3): Raya; Nyambe, Magloire, Williams; Bennett, Reed, Travis, Bell; Dack, Graham, Armstrong.
Subs: Smallwood, Rothwell (for Armstrong, 63), Leutwiler, Brereton, Nuttall (for Graham, 63), Evans, Conway (for Bell, 27).
Shots on target: 9-1
Shots off target: 6-7
Corners: 5-6
Possession (%): 46-54
Fouls conceded: 12-13
Yellow cards: 3-4
Red cards: 0-0
Attendance: 12,763
Referee: Christopher Kavanagh