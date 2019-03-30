Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Brentford

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 0-0 with Brentford and delivers his report card...
Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):
Christian Walton: 6 - Hardly touched the ball such was Wigan's success in keeping the Bees at arm's length, but there when needed.
Nathan Byrne: 6 - Not able to get forward as much as he has in recent weeks but defensively switched on.
Chey Dunkley: 8 - Back to his best at the back, and could have had two goals only for a brilliant save and an extra coat of paint on the woodwork.
Danny Fox: 7 - Gives the backline a more assured feel, and put in one brilliant cross late on for the disallowed offside goal.
Antonee Robinson: 6 - Wigan's only booking but didn't do much wrong at either end of the field, great to have him back.
Reece James: 7 - If his speculative first-half effort had gone in, the 'Goal of the Season' comp would have closed, and impressive again.
Sam Morsy: 8 - Glue that holds everything together, and managing to get about his tireless work without incurring bookings after a chat with the gaffer.
Michael Jacobs: 6 - Couple of decent runs but hobbled off towards the end of the first half. Hopefully not as serious as his previous injuries.
Nick Powell: 7 - Tireless shift and would have laid on the winner - after a lung-busting 60-yard run and sublime pass - had Massey not been denied.
Gavin Massey: 6 - Had to score when played in by Powell, but got through his usual amount of work down the flank.
Joe Garner: 7 - Yet again took the fight to a backline twice his size, and inches away from assisting a winning goal - but for a borderline offside flag.
Subs:
Anthony Pilkington (for Jacobs, 43): 7 - Comfortable on either side and great to see him back after injury.
Leon Clarke (for Garner, 77): Couldn't get involved in the action following his late introduction.
Callum McManaman (for Massey, 87): Got the crowd up when he came on and one speedy run led to a free-kick and a Brentford booking.
Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Cedric Kipre, Darron Gibson, Lee Evans.
Star Man: Chey Dunkley
Brentford (3-4-3): Daniels; Konsa, Jeanvier, Barbet; Dalsgaard, Mokotjo, Da Silva, Odubajo; Watkins, Maupay, Benrahma.
Subs: MacLeod (for Da Silva, 81), Canos (for Watkins, 75), McEachran, Gunnarsson, Marcondes, Forss, Sorensen (for Barbet, 48).
Shots on target: 3-1
Shots off target: 4-6
Corners: 6-5
Possession (%): 35-65
Fouls conceded: 19-14
Yellow cards: 1-2
Red cards: 0-0
Attendance: 9,953
Referee: Andy Woolmer