Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Brentford

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 0-0 with Brentford and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

Christian Walton: 6 - Hardly touched the ball such was Wigan's success in keeping the Bees at arm's length, but there when needed.

Nathan Byrne: 6 - Not able to get forward as much as he has in recent weeks but defensively switched on.

Chey Dunkley: 8 - Back to his best at the back, and could have had two goals only for a brilliant save and an extra coat of paint on the woodwork.

Danny Fox: 7 - Gives the backline a more assured feel, and put in one brilliant cross late on for the disallowed offside goal.

Antonee Robinson: 6 - Wigan's only booking but didn't do much wrong at either end of the field, great to have him back.

Reece James: 7 - If his speculative first-half effort had gone in, the 'Goal of the Season' comp would have closed, and impressive again.

Sam Morsy: 8 - Glue that holds everything together, and managing to get about his tireless work without incurring bookings after a chat with the gaffer.

Michael Jacobs: 6 - Couple of decent runs but hobbled off towards the end of the first half. Hopefully not as serious as his previous injuries.

Nick Powell: 7 - Tireless shift and would have laid on the winner - after a lung-busting 60-yard run and sublime pass - had Massey not been denied.

Gavin Massey: 6 - Had to score when played in by Powell, but got through his usual amount of work down the flank.

Joe Garner: 7 - Yet again took the fight to a backline twice his size, and inches away from assisting a winning goal - but for a borderline offside flag.

Subs:

Anthony Pilkington (for Jacobs, 43): 7 - Comfortable on either side and great to see him back after injury.

Leon Clarke (for Garner, 77): Couldn't get involved in the action following his late introduction.

Callum McManaman (for Massey, 87): Got the crowd up when he came on and one speedy run led to a free-kick and a Brentford booking.

Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Cedric Kipre, Darron Gibson, Lee Evans.



Star Man: Chey Dunkley



Brentford (3-4-3): Daniels; Konsa, Jeanvier, Barbet; Dalsgaard, Mokotjo, Da Silva, Odubajo; Watkins, Maupay, Benrahma.

Subs: MacLeod (for Da Silva, 81), Canos (for Watkins, 75), McEachran, Gunnarsson, Marcondes, Forss, Sorensen (for Barbet, 48).



Shots on target: 3-1

Shots off target: 4-6

Corners: 6-5

Possession (%): 35-65

Fouls conceded: 19-14

Yellow cards: 1-2

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 9,953

Referee: Andy Woolmer