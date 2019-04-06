Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Bristol City

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 2-2 at Bristol City and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (5-2-2-1):

Christian Walton: 6 - Didn't have a great deal to do after great early save, but no chance with either goal.

Nathan Byrne: 6 - Tried to get forward at every opportunity, couple of decent crosses and involved in the late leveller.

Chey Dunkley: 5 - Unfortunate slip for the second goal, and squandered big opportunity to open the scoring early.

Danny Fox: 6 - Came close on a couple of occasions in the opposition box and did okay at the other end.

Cedric Kipre: 5 - Didn't look the most assured on his return to the side and beaten perhaps too easily for the first goal.

Antonee Robinson: 6 - Like Byrne, got forward well and gives the side greater balance than when he was absent.

Reece James: 9 - Another fine performance in the engine room capped by a world-class goal, could have had couple of assists too with better finishing.

Sam Morsy: 8 - Other half of the imperious midfield combo and gave Latics a physical advantage for the majority that they may have made better use of.

Nick Powell: 7 - Not involved as much as he would have liked but hit the post just after the opening goal which could have made all the difference.

Josh Windass: 7 - Recalled to the side and gave Latics an added dimension down the right before his late substitution.

Joe Garner: 8 - Once again gave away height and weight to his markers but won most of his battles, might have done better with a first-half header.

Subs:

Anthony Pilkington (for Kipre, 82): In the right place at the right time to open his Latics account on his 400th career appearance.

Leon Clarke (for Garner, 82): Had the shot that led to the goal which will hopefully endear himself to a fanbase who haven't yet taken to him.

Gavin Massey (for Windass, 82): Surprising omission from the side and little time to show what he can do.

Subs not used: Owen Evans, Jonas Olsson, Darron Gibson, Lee Evans.



Star Man: Reece James



Bristol City: O'Leary; Kalas, Wright, Webster; Hunt, Brownhill, Pack, Paterson, Da Silva; Taylor, Diedhiou.

Subs: Pisano, Baker, Kelly (for Da Silva, 60), Semenyo, Eliasson (for Paterson, 60)), Marinovic, Palmer (for Webster, 60).



Shots on target: 6-6

Shots off target: 4-5

Corners: 13-8

Possession (%): 57-43

Fouls conceded: 12-14

Yellow cards: 1-1

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 20,931

Referee: Keith Stroud