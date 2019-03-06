Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Derby County

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-1 at Derby County and delivers his report card...
Wigan Athletic (4-1-4-1):
Jamie Jones: 6 - No chance with either goal - especially the first! - but competent game and distribution again very good.
* Nathan Byrne: 8 - Did well defensively and got forward to give Latics an extra dimension, excellent crossing deserved better reward. *
Chey Dunkley: 7 - Stuck to his task against one of the best forward lines in the division, didn’t do much wrong.
Cedric Kipre: 7 - Produced a couple of fabulous blocks in the second period as Derby upped the ante.
Danny Fox: 7 - Reassuring presence at the back and Latics looked a more solid unit before his untimely early departure.
Reece James: 8 - Formed an effective barrier in front of the centre-backs and looked to get Latics moving, imperious in the tackle.
Gavin Massey: 7 - Welcome return to the starting line-up and popped up with a huge goal before inevitably tiring late on.
Sam Morsy: 7 - Picked up the customary booking his style attracts and must now watch his step to avoid another potential suspension.
Lee Evans: 7 - Put himself about alongside Morsy and asked questions with his delivery into the Derby box.
Michael Jacobs: - 7 - Laid on the goal for Massey with great drive and perfect pass, gives Latics something they miss when he’s out.
Leon Clarke: 5 - Just didn’t happen for him in front of goal again, missed two great chances to put Derby out of the game.
Subs:
Kal Naismith (for Fox, 33): 6 - Surprisingly left out but absence didn’t last long.
Nick Powell (for Massey, 70): 6 - Valuable match minutes but way off full fitness/effectiveness.
Josh Windass (for Jacobs, 77): 6 - No time to make an impact.
Subs not used: Owen Evans, Jonas Olsson, Darron Gibson, Joe Garner.
Star Man: Nathan Byrne
Derby (4-2-3-1): Carson; Bogle, Keogh, Tomori, Malone; Johnson, Huddlestone; Waghorn, Wilson, Jozefzoon; Marriott.
Subs: Bird, Roos, Holmes (for Marriott, 57), Cole, Wisdom, Bennett (for Jozefzoon, 57), Nugent (for Wilson, 88).
Shots on target: 5-3
Shots off target: 7-7
Corners: 6-5
Possession (%): 54-46
Fouls conceded: 16-13
Yellow cards: 4-1
Red cards: 0-0
Attendance: 23,655
Referee: Tony Harrington