Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Derby County

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-1 at Derby County and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-1-4-1):

Jamie Jones: 6 - No chance with either goal - especially the first! - but competent game and distribution again very good.

* Nathan Byrne: 8 - Did well defensively and got forward to give Latics an extra dimension, excellent crossing deserved better reward. *

Chey Dunkley: 7 - Stuck to his task against one of the best forward lines in the division, didn’t do much wrong.

Cedric Kipre: 7 - Produced a couple of fabulous blocks in the second period as Derby upped the ante.

Danny Fox: 7 - Reassuring presence at the back and Latics looked a more solid unit before his untimely early departure.

Reece James: 8 - Formed an effective barrier in front of the centre-backs and looked to get Latics moving, imperious in the tackle.

Gavin Massey: 7 - Welcome return to the starting line-up and popped up with a huge goal before inevitably tiring late on.

Sam Morsy: 7 - Picked up the customary booking his style attracts and must now watch his step to avoid another potential suspension.

Lee Evans: 7 - Put himself about alongside Morsy and asked questions with his delivery into the Derby box.

Michael Jacobs: - 7 - Laid on the goal for Massey with great drive and perfect pass, gives Latics something they miss when he’s out.

Leon Clarke: 5 - Just didn’t happen for him in front of goal again, missed two great chances to put Derby out of the game.

Subs:

Kal Naismith (for Fox, 33): 6 - Surprisingly left out but absence didn’t last long.

Nick Powell (for Massey, 70): 6 - Valuable match minutes but way off full fitness/effectiveness.

Josh Windass (for Jacobs, 77): 6 - No time to make an impact.

Subs not used: Owen Evans, Jonas Olsson, Darron Gibson, Joe Garner.

Star Man: Nathan Byrne

Derby (4-2-3-1): Carson; Bogle, Keogh, Tomori, Malone; Johnson, Huddlestone; Waghorn, Wilson, Jozefzoon; Marriott.

Subs: Bird, Roos, Holmes (for Marriott, 57), Cole, Wisdom, Bennett (for Jozefzoon, 57), Nugent (for Wilson, 88).

Shots on target: 5-3

Shots off target: 7-7

Corners: 6-5

Possession (%): 54-46

Fouls conceded: 16-13

Yellow cards: 4-1

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 23,655

Referee: Tony Harrington