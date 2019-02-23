Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Ipswich Town

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 1-1 against Ipswich Town and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

Jamie Jones: 7 - Almost saved the Ipswich penalty and continues to justify his inclusion with solid goalkeeping.

Reece James: 7 - Not quite up to his usual brilliance, but picked up in the second half and laid on the equaliser.

Chey Dunkley: 5 - Expressed remorse on social media for giving away the penalty but not his most assured display.

Danny Fox: 7 - Back after concussion and led the backline well, will be a great signing moving fowards.

Kal Naismith: 6 - Put some decent deliveries in as usual but found it tough at the other end.

Sam Morsy: 7 - Spent the last quarter at centre-back following the reshuffle but performance levels didn’t drop.

Lee Evans: 7 - Took the initiative well and was unfortunate more didn’t happen elsewhere, tireless effort.

Anthony Pilkington: 6 - Plugged away without reward and tugged on the hour, more to come from him.

Josh Windass: 5 - Didn’t make the most of his opportunities in the final third.

Michael Jacobs: 5 - Couldn’t quite find the way through but effort not in doubt.

Leon Clarke: 5 - Enterprise led to Ipswich’s red card but squandered several gilt-edged chances in front of goal.

Subs:

Nick Powell (for Dunkley, 61): 7 - Great to see him him back in the fold and justified a future starting spot.

Callum McManaman (for Pilkington, 61): 7 - Wanted the ball always and looked to get forward at every opportunity.

Joe Garner (for Windass, 81): 7 - Saved Latics with a vital equaliser against his former club despite limited minutes.

Subs not used: Christian Walton, Cedric Kipre, Darron Gibson, Gavin Massey.

Star Man: Lee Evans

Ipswich (3-4-1-2): Bialkowski; Pennington, Chambers, Knudsen; Bree, Chalobah, Nolan, Kenlock; Judge; Keane, Quaner.

Subs: Gerken, Edwards (for Quaner, 46), Skuse, Jackson (for Keane, 64), Downes (for Judge, 78), Nsiala, Dozzell.

Shots on target: 6-4

Shots off target: 12-8

Corners: 5-4

Possession (%): 67-33

Fouls conceded: 3-16

Yellow cards: 2-2

Red cards: 0-1

Attendance: 10,835

Referee: Lee Probert