Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Middlesbrough

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 2-0 at Middlesbrough and delivers his report card...
Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1)
Christian Walton: 6 - Unfortunate role in Boro’s second goal with punch he didn’t have to make, but wasn’t to know what was behind him and okay overall.
Reece James: 6 - Possibly the toughest run-out he’s had so far, and was undone - for perhaps the first time in his Latics career - for Hugill’s second.
Cedric Kipre: 5 - Conceded the penalty for the first goal by being a fraction slow to the challenge, and form not what it was in opening couple of months.
Dan Burn: 5 - Still finding his feet after recovery from broken foot, but lacks the reliability we’ve come to expect in last couple of years.
Antonee Robinson: 5 - Pace going forward obviously his forte but found it tougher at the other end of the field.
Lee Evans: 6 - Came back in for suspended skipper Sam Morsy and couple of shooting chances threatened the home goal.
Darron Gibson: 5 - Will not want to see the first Boro goal again, paid a high price for trying to keep the ball alive, wasteful in possession.
* Nathan Byrne: 7 - Looked good going forward and reinventing himself as a forward player after the signing of Reece James. *
Nick Powell: 6 - So much emphasis on him in the absence of Jacobs, Massey and Grigg, but unable to wriggle free from some tough defending.
Gary Roberts: 7 - Surprise start after injury and worked hard behind the frontman, caused problems with his pinpoint set-pieces.
Josh Windass: 7 - Thrust into the main striking berth with so many injuries around him and ploughed the lone furrow with enthusiasm, never afraid to shoot.
Subs used:
Callum McManaman (for Windass, 74): 7 - Noticeable pick-up when he entered the fray, came within inches of a lifeline goal in the closing stages.
James Vaughan (for Powell, 74): 6 - Tried his best to make an impression.
Kal Naismith (for Roberts, 83): Little time to make an impact.
Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Alex Bruce, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Joe Garner.
Star Man: Nathan Byrne
Middlesbrough (4-3-3): Randolph; Fry, Batth, Flint, Friend; Howson, Clayton, Besic; Downing, Braithwaite, Hugill.
Subs: Konstantopoulos, Ayala, Assombalonga ( for Hugill, 69), McNair, Saville (for Besic, 84), Wing (for Braithwaite, 76), Gestede.
Shots on target: 4-1
Shots off target: 8-9
Corners: 4-4
Possession (%): 42-58
Fouls conceded: 16-12
Yellow cards: 1-2
Red cards: 0-0
Attendance: 22,207
Referee: Darren England