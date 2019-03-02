Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Middlesbrough

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 0-0 against Middlesbrough and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (3-5-1-1):

Jamie Jones: 6 - Didn’t have a lot to do - Boro squandered their two chances themselves - but distribution was excellent as ever.

Cedric Kipre: 7 - Restored to the new-look backline and more than justified his inclusion, stood strong against a fine attack.

Chey Dunkley: 7 - Produced one of the tackles of the season early doors, when a mistake would have led to a penalty and a red, back to his best.

Danny Fox: 7 - Continues to look a shrewd acquisition, calm in possession and the vocal presence that’s perhaps been missing.

Nathan Byrne: 6 - Tried to get forward to support the attack but was pushed back by the Boro left-side.

Reece James: 8 - Is there anything this lad can’t do? Bossed the midfield against Premier-experienced opposition...aged 19.

Sam Morsy: 8 - Typical display from the skipper, got about Boro, won the midfield battle and got Latics moving on the front foot.

Lee Evans: 7 - Tireless display and produced a couple of wonderful deliveries from the right that could/should have led to goals.

Kal Naismith: 7 - Sent his first cross into the away end but that was the only foot he put wrong in a brilliant display for the hour he was on.

Josh Windass: 7 - Incentive to impress against one of his dad’s former clubs and gave the Boro defence plenty to think about without threatening goal.

Leon Clarke: 6 - Thankless task ploughing the lone furrow but impressive energy levels and almost converted an Evans cross in the second stanza.

Subs:

Michael Jacobs (for Naismith, 62): 6 - Came on into an unfamiliar role and stuck at it, but didn’t look overly comfortable.

Anthony Pilkington (for Windass, 72): 6 - Yet to hit the heights of his debut against Aston Villa but effort not in doubt.

Joe Garner (for Clarke, 81): 6 - Little time to make an impact, with Boro dominating the last quarter of the game.

Subs not used: Owen Evans, Darron Gibson, Gavin Massey, .

Star Man: Sam Morsy

Middlesbrough: Randolph; Ayala, Shotton, Fry; Howson, Mikel, Besic, Saville 6; Wing 6, Fletcher; Assombalonga.

Subs: Dimi, Clayton, McNair, Van La Parra, Downing (for Besic, 67), Tavernier (for Assombalonga, 81), Hugill (for Fletcher, 81).

Shots on target: 2-1

Shots off target: 2-10

Corners: 5-7

Possession (%): 49-51

Fouls conceded: 11-14

Yellow cards: 1-2

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 12,726

Referee: Steve Martin