Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Nottingham Forest

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that drew 2-2 against Nottingham Forest and delivers his report card.

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1)

Christian Walton: 7 - Brilliant penalty save at the end was sadly in vain, but the custodian should be content with his afternoon’s work.

Reece James: 7 - Hard to believe this lad’s only 18, bombed forward all afternoon while having the energy to do his bit in defence.

Chey Dunkley: 7 - Continues to be the ‘father figure’ at the back despite only being in his second season, but looks at home in the Championship.

Cedric Kipre: 7 - One 50/50 challenge in the second period shook the DW to its core...and led to Forest’s Joe Lolley leaving the field. Can play a bit too, as he showed again.

Antonee Robinson: 7 - Has to be one of the fastest players ever to play for Latics, a joy to watch on the overlap, and involved in the second goal. Won’t be happy with Forest’s late goal, though.

Sam Morsy: 5 - Apologised to the fans on social media after the game after being involved in both Forest’s goals. Below-par games are as rare as rocking horse droppings, he’ll be back.

Lee Evans: 7 - Has slotted back in alongside the skipper with ease and produced an incredible block in the second half that saved a goal.

Gavin Massey: 6 - Returned to the side after injury and typical hard-working display. Second equaliser came moments after his late substitution.

Nick Powell: 8 - Opened the scoring - making it three goals and two assists in the opening three matches - and could have had a first-half hat-trick. Rolls Royce of a player.

Michael Jacobs: 8 - Delivery from out wide and set-pieces, particularly in the first half, was his side’s major source of joy, and enjoying a fine campaign supporting the lone striker.

Will Grigg: 7 - Opened his account for the season - with his 50th league goal for the club - which his overall play deserved, and came within inches of another goal in the first period.

Subs used

Callum Connolly (for Powell, 75): Bolstered the midfield at a time when Forest were upping the ante.

James Vaughan (for Grigg, 75): Didn’t take long to get under the skin of the visitors’ defence, could cause an argument in an empty room. Provides the edge every team needs.

Nathan Byrne (for Massey, 89): Great to see him back on the field.

Subs not used:

Jamie Jones, Alex Bruce, Callum McManaman, Josh Windass.

Star Man: Nick Powell

Nottingham Forest: Pantilimon; Darikwa, Pereira, Fox, Osborn; Guedioura, Colback, Cash, Carvalho, Lolley; Grabban.

Subs: Steele, Soudani (for Carvalho, 54), Watson (for Guedioura, 45), Murphy, Robinson (for Lolley, 65), Dawson, Dias.

Shots on target: 4-4

Shots off target: 13-5

Corners: 8-14

Fouls: 18-18

Possession: 49-51

Attendance: 11,543

Referee: Geoff Eltringham