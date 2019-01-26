Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Nottingham Forest

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 3-1 at Nottingham Forest and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1):

Jamie Jones: 5 - Beaten by three goals from outside the penalty area and won’t be happy with that.

Reece James: 7 - Regulation fine game, stood up to the Forest attack and tried to get Latics moving forward.

Cedric Kipre: 7 - Inches away from connecting with a first-half cross but solid at the back and good in the air.

Chey Dunkley: 7 - Another fine display alongside Kipre, handled Murphy and Grabban with comfort.

Kal Naismith: 5 - Exposed for the second goal, with the pass played inside him and the goalscorer firing past him, and had a tough afternoon.

Sam Morsy: 6 - Picked up 10th booking of the season for a non-existent foul but gave Latics a physical presence in the engine room.

Darron Gibson: 6 - Used possession well and tried to support the attack, might have done better with a second-half shooting chance.

Nathan Byrne: 5 - Headed over in the first half and spent most of the second period at left-back after a reshuffle.

* Josh Windass: 8 - Scored Wigan’s goal, won the penalty, and might have had another in the closing stages had Garner elected to pass instead of shooting. *

Michael Jacobs: 8 - So good to see him back in the side and impressing so soon on his first start in three months...drove Latics forward at every opportunity.

James Vaughan: 6 - Gave the Forest defence as good as he got but didn’t get chance to set his sights on goal before his substitution.

Subs:

Joe Garner (for Vaughan, 73): 5 - Put himself about but missed a late penalty and, although had a fine late shot, maybe a cross to Windass would have brought a goal.

Callum McManaman (for Gibson, 78): Little time to impress.

Gary Roberts (for Jacobs, 89): No time to impress.

Subs not used: Christian Walton, Callum Connolly, Shaun MacDonald, Lee Evans.

Star Man: Josh Windass

Nottingham Forest (4-3-3): Pantilimon; Janko, Benalouane, Robinson, Osborn; Guedioura, Watson, Colback; Cash, Lolley, Murphy.

Subs: Steele, Goncalves, Yates, Yacob, Appiah, Grabban (for Murphy, 72), Carvalho.

Shots on target: 3-7

Shots off target: 4-5

Corners: 3-4

Possession (%): 55-45

Fouls conceded: 16-13

Yellow cards: 4-2

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 28,848

Referee: A Davies