Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Reading

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that lost 3-2 at Reading and delivers his report card...

Wigan Athletic (4-4-1-1):

Jamie Jones: 6 - Beaten from distance twice, admittedly to fine hits. Decent game in all other aspects.

Nathan Byrne: 7 - Settled back into the side and gives Latics an extra option going forward.

Chey Dunkley: 7 - Stood up strong in a much-changed backline.

Jonas Olsson: 6 - Encouraging debut although appeared to be at fault by losing his man for the winning goal.

Antonee Robinson: 7 - Good to see him back after four months out, pace caused problems down the left wing.

Michael Jacobs: 8 - Great work to lay on the opening goal and tireless shift in tracking back as well.

Reece James: 7 - Off the field as Reading made it 2-2, and perhaps unfortunate to concede the free-kick for the first goal.

Sam Morsy: 8 - Balanced getting stuck in while avoiding another booking with another ban approaching, inspirational display.

Nick Powell: 8 - Scored the opener, laid on (somehow!) the second goal, and great to see him back in the starting XI.

Gavin Massey: 8 - Excellent display down the flank before being subbed, along with Powell, as fatigue set in.

Joe Garner: 7 - Got up the nose of the Reading defence as per, and on the spot to finish brilliantly to put Latics 2-1 ahead.



Subs:

Kal Naismith (for Massey, 74): 5 - Brought on in unfamiliar right-wing berth and struggled to get to grips with the game.

Leon Clarke (for Powell, 78): 4 - Could not get involved at all, nothing stuck and allowed Reading to continue pressing.

Josh Windass (for Garner, 90): Might have been an earlier sub option, no time at all to do anything.

Subs not used: Owen Evans, Cedric Kipre, Darron Gibson, Gary Roberts.



Star Man: Nick Powell



Reading (4-1-4-1): Martinez; Yiadom, Miazga, Moore, Blackett; Baker; Meite, Swift, Ejaria, McCleary; Barrow.

Subs: Walker, East, Olise, Gunter, McShane, Harriott (for McCleary, 67), Loader (for Ejaria, 67).



Shots on target: 4-8

Shots off target: 1-5

Corners: 3-3

Possession (%): 62-38

Fouls conceded: 12-16

Yellow cards: 3-3

Red cards: 0-0

Attendance: 15,401

Referee: Andy Davies