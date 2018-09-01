Wigan Athletic: How they rated v Rotherham United

Paul Kendrick runs the rule over the Wigan Athletic side that overcame Rotherham United 1-0 and delivers his report card.

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1)

Christian Walton: 7 - Didn’t have a lot to do but there when required to pull a couple of fine saves at vital times.

Reece James: 8 - Hard to believe this lad is only 18, plays with the maturity and presence of a seasoned performer.

Chey Dunkley: 8 - The senior figure in this new-look defence but leading by example and made an impact in both boxes.

Cedric Kipre: 8 - Arguably his best game for the club, stood strong when required but also impressed with timely interventions on the deck in a frantic finale.

Antonee Robinson: 8 - Has to be up there with the fastest players ever to play for Latics, can turn defence to attack in seconds, two players in one.

Sam Morsy: 7 - Typical performance from the skipper, kept it simple, available at all times, set the tempo and conducted the orchestra.

Lee Evans: 7 - On another day his set-pieces would have reaped greater rewards, a tailor-made companion for Morsy in the engine room.

Josh Windass: 7 - First home start and looked busy to impress from the off, not afraid to shoot and promising signs for the future.

Callum Connolly: 7 - Given the nod in his most advanced role yet with Jacobs and Massey out, and proved his versatility once again.

Nick Powell: 6 - Not his day for once, put himself about and refused to be bullied but hooked on the hour mark.

Will Grigg: 6 - Like Powell, worked tirelessly without joy, one delicious cross from Robinson had ‘goal’ written all over it before being cut out, summed up his day.

Subs used

Callum McManaman (for Powell, 60): 7 - Latics desperately needed creativity and he provided it, laying on the winning goal and coming close on another occasion.

James Vaughan (for Grigg, 60): 7 - Right place at the right time and a nudge to the manager for future inclusion.

Joe Garner (for Windass, 90): Not sure if he touched the ball but great to see him finally on the field.

Subs not used:

Jamie Jones, Alex Bruce, Nathan Byrne, Gary Roberts.

Star Man: Cedric Kipre

Rotherham: Rodak; Vyner, Raggett, Wood, Mattock; Ajayi; Wood; Taylor, Vaulks, Manning, Williams; Smith.

Subs: Palmer, Proctor (for Wood, 77), Towell, Robertson (for Raggett, 19), Vassell (for Taylor, 59), Newell, Bilboe.

Shots on target: 5-4

Shots off target: 8-6

Corners: 3-6

Possession (%): 60-40

Fouls conceded: 10-13

Offsides: 3-1

Cards: Yellow: 2-3

Attendance: 9,584

Referee: Scott Duncan