Wigan Athletic keeper Jamie Jones signs new deal

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Jamie Jones has signed a new two-year deal until summer, 2021.

The 30-year-old is in his second season at the DW Stadium after signing on a free transfer in 2017.

The former Leyton Orient, Preston North End and Stevenage stopper has played 32 times in all competitions since moving to Latics, keeping 12 clean sheets.

Manager Paul Cook said: “Jamie has been excellent for us when called upon - having a number of quality goalkeepers at the club is obviously important.

“There is big competition for places amongst our goalkeepers and Nick Colgan has built a really healthy environment for the goalkeepers to work together to improve each other daily.”