Wigan Athletic loan star Reece James targets big future back at Chelsea

Loan star Reece James is desperately hoping his remarkable year with Wigan Athletic is making its way back to Chelsea.

The 19-year-old had another fine game at the weekend as Latics picked up another priceless point towards their survival target via a goalless draw against Brentford.

Having represented England at England Under-20 level during his year at Latics, James is targeting an assault on the Chelsea first-team picture next term.

“It’s a great feeling to play week in, week out in a good league and to play on the international stage as well,” he said.

“My ambition is to play for Chelsea, and every day I work hard to get there.

“I was a fan as a kid...my heroes growing up were (Frank) Lampard, (John) Terry and (Didier) Drogba.

“Sooner or later, hopefully I get chance.”

James arrived at Wigan last summer having yet to play a senior game, but immediately nailed down the right-back role.

However, in recent weeks, his importance to the cause has seen him switched to central midfield alongside skipper Sam Morsy, and he’s taken to it like a duck to water.

“I’m normally a right back but, if I get told to play another position, I’m not fazed by it,” he said.

“I will do it...as long as I’m on the field I’m happy.

“Football is the same game, it’s just a different position.”

James came within a fingernail of scoring the goal of this or any other season, when his out-of-nowhere 35-yard effort on Saturday was touched over the bar by back-pedaling goalkeeper Luke Daniels.

But was it a mishit cross? Not a bit of it!

“I’ve tried a few of them before and, when it lands up like that, sometimes it’s harder to take a touch than to hit it as I did,” he revealed.

“The keeper wouldn’t expect it from there, and I tried my luck. Hopefully, on another day it goes in!”