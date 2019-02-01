Wigan Athletic lose Will Grigg to Sunderland on dramatic deadline day

Wigan Athletic fans went to bed on Thursday night/Friday morning facing up to a future without Will Grigg after Sunderland finally got their man for £4million - after SEVEN failed bids, and for TWENTY TIMES their opening gambit.

Latics did everything to hold on to the Northern Ireland striker, and went into the last couple of hours of the window increasingly confident Grigg would be staying at the DW Stadium.

But in a crazy half-hour, the bidding from Sunderland quickly jumped from £1.5million to £4million - including add-ons - which was reluctantly accepted.

The move wasn’t rubber-stamped by the 11pm deadline, but Sunderland submitted a deal sheet in time and are expected to confirm the capture.

Grigg was one of four departures on deadline day, with James Vaughan and Leonardo Da Silva Lopes joining Portsmouth and Gillingham respectively on loan.

Callum Connolly was also recalled by parent club Everton, and joined Bolton for the rest of the campaign.

Everton youngster Beni Baningime - brother of Latics Under-18 star Divin - was the sole arrival, joining on loan until the end of the season.

But a deal for an unnamed free agent - who didn’t have to sign before the deadline - has been put in place and should be completed in the next 24 hours.

Latics did most of their business before the frantic last 24 hours, with defender Danny Fox and forwards Anthony Pilkington and Leon Clarke joining up.

Jamie Walker and Devante Cole also returned to the club midway through their loan deals at Peterborough and Burton respectively.

Jordan Flores (Dundalk) and Alex Bruce (Kilmarnock) moved on to pastures new, with Dan Burn completing a £4million transfer to Brighton.