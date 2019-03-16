Wigan Athletic 'must believe we can get out of this' - Cook

Paul Cook says he isn’t ‘frightened or scared’ by the relegation dogfight Wigan Athletic find themselves in.

And he says his record proves he’s the man to see Latics to their seasonal goal of Championship safety.

“I’ve managed to win three leagues with three different clubs in five years,” he said.

“But now some people think you haven’t got a clue.

"That’s the football world we’re in at the moment.

“It doesn’t frighten me, it doesn’t scare me. It’s the nature of the game we’re in.

“I’ve always said football players win football matches.

"Football managers are only as good as their players.

“But when things are not going well, I pride myself on the fact I haven’t criticised my players once.

“That will never happen while I’m manager here.

"My players must believe we can get out of this – and we can.”

Danny Fox and Anthony Pilkington have both failed to prove their fitness for today’s derby with Bolton after respective knee problems.