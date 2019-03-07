Wigan Athletic need to properly get over Derby before focusing on Reading, admits Paul Cook

Paul Cook admits it’s important for Wigan Athletic’s players to let the disappointment of Tuesday night’s defeat at Derby sink in before attempting to raise them for Saturday’s massive six-pointer at Reading.

Latics blew the chance to put distance between themselves and the drop zone in their game in hand at Pride Park, with the hosts coming back in the last half-hour to take all three points after Gavin Massey’s early goal.

The result means Latics could theoretically drop into the relegation zone for the first time this season if results go against them this weekend.

And Cook has revealed the process in getting over Derby before fully focusing on Reading.

“I don’t think you can lift them straight after the game,” he said.

“I’m always a great believer in that, and letting disappointment sink in.

“That’s what disappointment is, and it’s how you then respond from that.

“I certainly wasn’t going to try and lift them immediately.

“We’ll do that as we get closer to the game on Saturday.”

Latics head to the Madejski Stadium having won only once on the road in 19 matches in all competitions this term.

And Cook is under no illusions as to the size of task facing his men.

“We go to Reading on Saturday now and that’s going to be huge,” he added.

“If we want to maintain our status in this league, we’re going to have to win some games – and that’s the challenge for us now.

“If you win games, you’ll stay up.

“If you don’t win games, you’ll find yourselves in trouble.

“I’ve got great faith in my players, and we’ll go again on Saturday.”