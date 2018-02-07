Wigan Athletic old-boy Caldwell fancies Bantams job

Former Wigan Athletic captain and manager Gary Caldwell is understood to be interested in the vacant manager’s role at League One play-off contenders Bradford City.

The Bantams are looking for a new boss after sacking Stuart McCall on Monday.

Despite a run of six consecutive defeats in all competitions, the Bantams remain in sixth place in the table.

Caldwell has been out of the game since being sacked by League Two strugglers Chesterfield only a month into this season, having failed to steer them away from relegation from League One the previous season.

The ex-Scotland skipper guided Latics to the League One title in 2015/16, but left the DW just three months into the following season after a poor start.

Caldwell is a relative outsider for the post at 22/1, with fellow ex-Latics chief Uwe Rosler - the current Fleetwood boss - surprisingly as short as 7/2 behind front-runners Hannes Wolf (6/5) and Greg Abbott (9/4).

Another Latics old-boy, Newport manager Michael Flynn, is available at 18/1.