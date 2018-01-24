Wigan Athletic old boy ‘wants Scotland job’

Former Wigan Athletic captain and manager Gary Caldwell is ‘very interested’ in the Scottish national team managerial vacancy.

National press reports north of the border have claimed Caldwell has contacted chief executive of the Scottish Football Association Stewart Regan to throw his hat in the ring.

And the Wigan Post understands the 35-year-old is very interested in the position now Michael O’Neill – another Latics old-boy – has opted to remain the Northern Ireland manager.

Caldwell won the vast majority of his 55 Scotland caps during his Celtic days, before joining Latics in January 2010.

His playing career was ended prematurely by a hip problem in February 2015, two months before he succeeded Malky Mackay as Latics manager.

He led the side to promotion back to the Championship in his first full season in charge, but was sacked three months into the following season after a poor start to the campaign.

A matter of weeks later he was appointed manager of League One strugglers Chesterfield, but was unable to save the Spireites from relegation to the fourth tier, and was sacked earlier this season after a poor start.

Among those also in the running for the job are Steve Clarke, Alex McLeish and, ironically, Mackay, who is the SFA’s performance director.