Wigan Athletic ready for what transfer deadline day throws up!

Wigan Athletic remain cautiously optimistic of reaching the transfer deadline having ticked every box - while prepared for every eventuality if things change during the all-important final 24 hours.

Wednesday night’s signing of striker Leon Clarke on loan from Sheffield United until the end of the season took the number of arrivals this month to three, with defender Danny Fox and forward Anthony Pilkington already on board.

Latics remain open to the possibility of further incomings, with midfield being perhaps the biggest priority now.

But the biggest story of deadline day will surely be Sunderland’s determined - and ongoing - attempts to prise Will Grigg away from the DW Stadium.

Sources on Wearside have claimed Sunderland have been given a FIFTH bloody nose at the negotiating table.

And the Wigan Post understands there is increasing confidence Grigg will remain a Latics player beyond Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

Although some fans will have naturally feared the worst following the arrival of fellow centre-forward Clarke, it’s believed the 33-year-old will be a replacement for James Vaughan - out of contract in the summer - who is expected to depart on deadline day.

And boss Paul Cook would surely be delighted at the prospect of attacking the rest of the campaign with a strike-force of Grigg, Clarke and Joe Garner, with Nick Powell returning from injury in the not-too-distant future.

For Clarke, it’s a second stint at the DW, after an unsuccessful spell on loan from Wolves during the second half of the 2014-15 campaign during Malky Mackay’s watch.

But after turning down a move to Bolton Wanderers, he says he can’t wait to get cracking at Wigan second time round.

“I always feel like I’ve had a point to prove during my career,” he said.

“I had a point to prove when I went to Sheffield United (having been a former Sheffield Wednesday player) and I’ve got a point to prove again now.

“It’s down to me to try and hit the ground running straight away, to prove to people I am good enough to play at this level and score goals.”

Clarke has certainly enjoyed better fortunes than Latics during their four years apart, even being named in the Championship’s ‘team of the year’ last term, after scoring 19 goals for the Blades as they narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

And he is desperate to give Latics fans a more accurate impression of his ability than first-time round, when he managed just one goal from 10 appearances.

“Having experienced players in this division certainly helps,” he acknowledged.

“The manager has made two other signings who add quality experience to the squad at this level, which is my aim as well, to add further to what the gaffer is building.

“I had a great run of games last season and I was trusted to play every week.

“I helped the team to score goals, but the players I played with at Sheffield United helped make my life a lot easier and I have to thank them for that.

“I found it quite easy at times, it was all about picking up the right positions on the pitch, and as a striker that’s something I have to do here with Wigan Athletic, to repay the faith shown in me by the club.

“Chatting to the manager here gave me a lot on confidence towards what the team can achieve.

“He wants me to lead the line, score goals and bring my team-mates into play in the final third.

“As with everyone in the squad, he wants hard-workers to sign for the club, and that’s something I’ve been doing every week, so I want to show that to the fans.”