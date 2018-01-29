Wigan Athletic/Rochdale postponed, Oxford rearranged

Wigan Athletic’s League One clash at Rochdale on Tuesday night has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

After a final referee inspection on Monday morning, the decision was made to postpone the fixture, which was due to be played back in November but was postponed due to international call-ups.

A statement from Wigan Athletic read: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

TICKET DETAILS

Any ticket purchased for either of the two original dates initially scheduled for this fixture will remain valid.

Should supporters wish to apply for a refund, they must return their ticket to the DW Stadium in person and should do this as soon as possible.

If supporters have purchased a ticket but not yet received it/requested collection, they can contact the ticket office via phone (0871 66 33 552) to request a refund.

The DW Stadium Ticket Office is open between 9am and 5pm Monday – Friday and from 11am on home matchdays.

For more information, call 0871 66 33 552.

Meanwhile, the visit of Oxford United has been re-arranged for Tuesday, April 17.

The match, which was postponed due to Latics’ FA Cup run, will kick off at 7.45pm at the DW Stadium.

Full ticket details will be confirmed in due course.

Any tickets purchased in advance of the fixture will remain valid, though refunds are available for supporters who no longer wish to attend.