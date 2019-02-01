Wigan Athletic secure Jonas Olsson signature

Former Sweden international Jonas Olsson has joined Wigan Athletic on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The big centre-back, who turns 36 next month, joins Latics after a two-year spell with Swedish side Djurgardens.

Olsson had previously played over 250 games for West Brom during a nine-year stay at the Hawthorns, with Paul Scharner among his former team-mates.

“I am very happy to be involved,” he said. “It’s been a hectic few hours after I flew in from Stockholm.

“I have been missing the UK a lot and I always feel more British than Swedish in a sense!

“I have had a couple of good years back home but I am ready to be back and delighted to be back.

“I am still enjoying the game, I feel very fit and I am ready to go.”

Olsson signed before the Friday 12noon deadline, making him eligible for Saturday’s home game against QPR.