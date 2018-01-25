Wigan Athletic skipper won’t tread on egg shells during FA Cup clash

Sam Morsy has promised to play his normal game this weekend when Wigan Athletic host West Ham in the FA Cup – even if it means running the risk of a two-game ban.

The Egypt international’s caution at Plymouth last weekend was his ninth of the campaign, and one more would rule him out of a couple of big matches in the race for promotion back to the Championship.

But with a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup for grabs – and the prospect of coming up against more Premier League opposition – Morsy says he won’t be pussy-footing around the midfield battle-ground.

“I don’t worry about that at all,” he told the Wigan Post.

“It’s one of them, if it happens it happens.

“You just have to deal with it if and when it comes, you it’s not something you think about in advance.

“You can’t be worrying about what games you might or might not miss.

“There’s no ‘good’ games to be missing at the moment. You want to play every game. You don’t want to miss any.”

Morsy’s latest booking at Home Park, was his first in 15 games, an astonishing effort considering he picked up eight yellows in the first 15 matches of the campaign.

And the circumstances that led up to his booking, which occurred during the half-time interval, merely rubbed salt into the wounds.

“The way I got booked was absolutely ridiculous,” he said.

“Some of the Plymouth coaching staff were trying to get to the referee in the tunnel.

“I just said to the ref: ‘Listen, you haven’t got to listen to them’...and he’s turned round and said: ‘I’ve had enough of you!’ It’s unbelievable, I was flabbergasted! It’s poor – but what can you do?”

With less than a week to go before the transfer window slams shut, Morsy is hopeful Latics can keep hold of all of their prize assets for the final push.

And on a personal note, the Wolverhampton-born ace is more than happy with the way things are going at the DW at the moment.

“I’m very happy...unless Wolves come in for me!” he laughed. “But seriously everyone here’s happy, we’re still in two big competitions, and we’re trying to build something here, not break it up.

“The lads have been doing so well here, and we look to be on the cusp of something really good.

“I know the manager is still looking to strengthen, and fingers crossed we can do that.”

One man believed to be on the radar is 23-year-old Swansea midfielder Jay Fulton.

The Bolton-born Scotland Under-21 man is understood to have agreed a loan move until the end of the season.