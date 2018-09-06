Wigan Athletic star eyeing international step-up

Wigan Athletic star Lee Evans admits he’ll be watching Wales take their first real steps of the Ryan Giggs era with a mixture of interest and envy.

But the all-action midfielder insists the carrot of impressiving the new Welsh boss will be at the back of his mind as he continues to do his best at club level.

“Of course that’s always in the back of my mind,” Evans told the Wigan Post.

“While my first priority is always my club form, you know that if you’re doing it week in, week out, then international call-ups might be the next step.

“If that happens again then great.

“If not then my focus will always be on Wigan, and I’m delighted with the way it’s going.”

Wales kick-off their UEFA Nations League campaign on Thursday night against the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff, before travelling to face Denmark on Sunday.

And Evans can’t wait to see how Giggs – a legend with Manchester United and Wales during his glittering playing career – takes to life as a manager.

“Everyone knows how good a player he was, and I think he’ll do a top job as a manager,” Evans added.