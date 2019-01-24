Wigan Athletic star hails ‘out-of-body experience’

Chey Dunkley has credited his spell out of the side before Christmas – and the chance to enjoy an ‘out-of-body experience’ – for his impressive form at the heart of the Wigan Athletic defence.

The 26-year-old missed a couple of months after undergoing knee surgery at the end of October.

But his return to the fold – coinciding with the departure of Dan Burn to Brighton – has seen him quickly return to his best form.

And Dunkley says the opportunity to sit and watch the side for several weeks gave him a greater perspective and understanding of what needed to be done on his comeback.

“Being sat in the stands, it allows you to watch the games and get an appreciation that you just don’t get out there on the pitch,” he told the Wigan Post.

“It’s almost like an ‘out-of body experience’, because almost always I’d be out there in the middle helping the boys!

“You start to see where you could help the team if you were out there, and that’s something hopefully I’ve used now I have got back in the side.”

Meanwhile, Latics are bracing themselves for a FOURTH bid from Sunderland for striker Will Grigg.

The Black Cats are understood to have agreed to sell Josh Maja to Bordeaux for around £3.5million.

And that will arm them with the funds necessary to try again for Grigg, who is their first choice as a replacement.