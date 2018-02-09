Wigan Athletic star ‘Will’ be role model

Paul Cook has held up Wigan Athletic’s golden boot Will Grigg as a shining example of the modern-day footballer, as the shooting star sets his sights on his next milestone.

Grigg last week notched his 50th goal for Latics – from just 89 starts – having recently passed the century mark in his career.

And Cook admits any youngster looking to make his way in the game could do worse than use the Northern Ireland international as a role model.

“It’s very much an ongoing achievement for Will,” enthused Cook.

“I hadn’t seen a lot of Will prior to coming to Wigan, I have to say.

“But he looks so strong, so fit...and his movement has always been there, as seen with his first goal against Gillingham last weekend.

“Will looks in fantastic form at the minute.

“It’s great to see him playing so well, and contributing so much to the team at the moment.”

It’s not just Grigg’s on-field contribution that has impressed the Latics boss.

“Will’s very much an unassuming kind of guy,” Cook revealed.

“He just comes in, does his work, and does what he does very well.

“I’ve never had a minute’s problem with him, he conducts himself in the perfect manner.

“He’s just a really good lad, and an integral part of the squad.

“Young lads in the modern game, for me, don’t work hard enough at their game, or practice enough.

“For anyone trying to break into a good team, you’ve got to be even better than the guys in front of you to break in.

“I’m talking about young lads in general – not the ones in our squad – but they have to add that work ethic to the talent they obviously have.

“When you’ve got both of those qualities, you’re on the way to becoming a decent footballer.”

Grigg remains Wigan’s first-choice centre-forward despite the January signings of James Vaughan from Sunderland and Fleetwood’s Devante Cole.

And Cook is determined to keep faith with the players who’ve done so much to get Latics to where they are at the two-thirds point of the campaign.

“You’ve got to be careful with squads in football these days,” the Latics chief added.

“Then biggest compliment a manager can pay a footballer is to keep picking them – especially when they’ve not been playing that well.

“Squad-size is important, but making changes as a manager isn’t necessarily the time many fans will feel is the time.

“It’s not a case of you lose a couple of games, and you desert the players.

“That’s the time to stick with the players, and our group at the moment are a good group. Everything’s going well, but we know we’re going to have to work hard.

“Those in the team have to keep it going, and those out of the team have to keep showing the right things in training, so when they do get their opportunity – like Ryan Colclough last week, when Gavin Massey needed a rest – they can hit the ground running.”