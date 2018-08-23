Wigan Athletic striker Grigg back on the international scene

Will Grigg has been recalled to the Northern Ireland squad.

Michael O’Neill has included him for the upcoming games against Bosnia-Herzegovinia and Israel.

On-fire Grigg scored twice for Latics in their 3-0 victory at Stoke City on Wednesday evening, taking his tally to three for the season so far since their return to the Championship.

The 27-year-old has not been included in a Northern Ireland panel since November 2016, when he came on as a substitute in a 4-0 victory over Azerbaijan.

He went to the Euros earlier that year and, although he didn’t play, the song ‘Will Grigg’s on fire’ became one of the fans’ anthems of the tournament.