Wigan Athletic suffer double disappointment ahead of Reading trip

Paul Cook has revealed Wigan Athletic have suffered a ‘couple of big knocks’ ahead of the massive six-pointer at Reading that will cause a selection rethink.

But the Latics boss has refused to divulge the details, for fear of giving the Royals too much in the way of an advantage.

“We’ve got a couple of knocks and bruises, which is disappointing, but I’m not going to reveal too much in the press,” Cook said.

“The squad has taken a couple of big knocks this week, and it’s disappointing, because we’ll travel down without players.

“Listen, it is what it is, but I’m not going to reveal too much for obvious reasons.

“I’m not going to discuss individual players and everything else.”

Cook did confirm Latics would, as expected, defender Danny Fox will miss the game, having left Pride Park in a leg brace on Tuesday night after injuring a knee in the 2-1 defeat at Derby.

“The blow of being without Danny Fox for a couple of weeks is disappointing, because I think he’s been excellent since he’s been here,” Cook added.

“But that’s life, disappointment is never far away.”