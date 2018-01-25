Wigan Athletic teenager nominated for award

Wigan Athletic starlet Tylor Golden has been nominated for the final LFE Goal of the Month of 2017.

Golden, who has made two first-team appearances for the Latics this term, was shortlisted for the accolade after a lovely pin-point finish from just inside of the area against Tranmere Rovers in December.

The 18-year-old has been ever-present in Gregor Ricoh’s squad and has been highly influential in the team’s run of 12 consecutive EFL Youth Alliance victories, including a 4-0 thrashing of Walsall at Christopher Park in their last outing.

Golden burst onto the first-team scene in October, being a shock inclusion in the Latics squad for their League One encounter at Scunthorpe United. Having been an unused substitution at Glanford Park, Golden made his debut against Middlesborough U21’s later in the month in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Fans can vote for their favourite goal on lfe.org.uk, with voting remaining open until noon on the 1st February.