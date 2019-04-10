Wigan Athletic VIPs sign up for ‘Walk For Joseph’ to Leeds!

Members of the Latics first-team squad help launch the 2019 'Walk For Joseph' to Leeds at the club's Euxton training centre.
Wigan Athletic chief executive Jonathan Jackson and executive chairman Darren Royle will be part of this year’s ‘Walk For Joseph’ from Euxton to Leeds, which takes place next week.

A group of around 75 walkers will depart from the Latics training centre on Wednesday morning (April 17), aiming to reach Elland Road, Leeds in time for the 3pm kick-off on Good Friday (April 19).

The group will be making overnight stops at Burnley and then Halifax, on the 58-mile journey to raise awareness and funds for the Wigan-based Joseph’s Goal charity.

Latics legend Emmerson Boyce – an ambassador of the charity – is also on the walk, along with GB Paralympic hero David Clarke, who hails from Wigan.

Organisers are hopeful of smashing last season’s incredible £36,000 total for the inaugural ‘Walk For Joseph’ to Fleetwood – and there’s still time for YOU to get involved, for one, two or all three days.

Email walk4joseph@gmail.com for details.

To donate to any of the walkers, use this link: https://mydonate.bt.com/events/walk4joseph2019/481635