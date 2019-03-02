Wigan Athletic won’t get relegated - Middlesbrough boss

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis reckons Wigan Athletic ‘will be fine’ in their fight to hang on to their Championship status.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw at the DW Stadium, which sees Latics drop to within three points of the drop zone because of results elsewhere.

Pulis, though, insists there’s nothing for Paul Cook and his side to worry about.

When asked whether Wigan would stay up, he replied: “Yes, very much so.

“They’ve got good energy, they’re big and strong, they run around enough.

“Yes, yes, they’ll be fine.”

Pulis and opposite number Cook were frequently up on their feet in the technical area to dispute calls by referee Steve Martin.

However, the Boro boss was quick to play it all down after the game.

“I didn’t hear him to be honest!” he smiled.

“I don’t even hear the supporters during a game to be fair, I’m so engrossed with what’s happening on the field.

“I try and switch off and concentrate solely on what’s happening with my team.

“That’s probably why I get so frustrated at times...because I’m heading and kicking every ball out there!”

Pulis felt his side paid a high price for failing to make the most of two gilt-edged opportunities, with Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher fluffing their lines in front of goal.

“The players have given it everything again,” he added.

“There’s no easy games in this league, coming to Wigan is not easy - not with the results they’ve had here.

“But you need to take your chances, and it’s the same old story.

“We had more opportunities again today, I saw four occasions when we could have played people in.

“They’re simple passes, and we’re overplaying.

“And when we do get the really clear goalscoring opportunities, like we did, we’ve got to be scoring them.

“They changed their shape and certainly got people behind the ball and made it difficult for us.

“We needed that goal, which would have opened the game up, and I’m sure we would have gone on from there.”