'Win it for Gordon Banks', says Stoke City boss Nathan Jones

Stoke City boss Nathan Jones said that it would be a very fitting touch if his side can beat Wigan Athletic and dedicate the victory to the late Gordon Banks OBE.

Banks, who was England’s World Cup winning goalkeeper in 1966, passed away yesterday at the age of 81.

The footballing world has been mourning at the loss of one of the all-time greats.

The legendary shot-stopper played for Stoke City between 1967 and 1973, making just shy of 200 appearances for the Potters.

And current Stoke manager Jones believes that it would be becoming if they could win against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium for Banks.

“Everyone at the football club is very sad. Gordon Banks was very much a loved person at the club. Our thoughts go out to his family at this sad time,” he said.

“Gordon Banks was an absolute legend. The word legend is used too often nowadays but it is certainly correct to be used to describe Gordon. He had a wonderful career.

“For all concerned it would be a lift to win on Wednesday and dedicate it Gordon. That would be a fitting touch.”

Stoke City observed a minute’s silence before training yesterday morning and opened the opportunity for fans to write a tribute to Banks in the club’s main reception at the Bet365 Stadium.

There will also be a minute’s silence before tonight’s match to pay respects to Banks, and former midfielder Mick Kennedy who passed away at the weekend.

Jones said that Stoke have been working on adding the cutting edge that they’ve been lacking in training ahead of tonight’s Sky Bet Championship clash.

“It's a big job here but I'm thoroughly enjoying the challenge. We are trying to build something and hopefully the wins will come soon,” he said.

“Charlie Adam should hopefully be okay so we are in good shape going into the game.

“We just lacked a bit of cutting edge on Saturday but we will get there. We just need to be more of a goal threat, and we have worked on that this week so hopefully we will see that.

“What we ask is for people to buy into what we do. If they are with us now through the tough times, then when it's good then they can all say that they were right behind things from the very start.

It will be a tough game at Wigan Athletic - we know what task awaits us. However, we are working every day and hopefully we can go there and pick up the win.”