Win was for the fans after ‘tough week’ - Wigan Athletic boss

Paul Cook could not hide his delight following the 2-1 victory over QPR which ensured Wigan Athletic ended a ‘tough week’ on a high.

The loss of fan favourite Will Grigg just before the transfer deadline in a £4million move to Sunderland understandably led to some voicing their unhappiness on social media and message boards.

But after going 1-0 up inside eight minutes thanks to Josh Windass, the win was secured just before the hour mark by Leon Clarke on his second ‘debut’ for the club.

Bright Samuel pulled one back for Rangers late on, and Latics had a last-gasp let-off when Toni Leistner hit the bar with a rasping volley.

But anything else other than a Wigan win would have been a footballing injustice.

“We really needed the three points today, and I’m really delighted for the Wigan Athletic fans that we were able to deliver them,” admitted Cook.

“It’s been a tough week for everyone, to lose a player with the character and stature of Will was hard to take.

“It was always going to have a massive effect on everyone - the supporters, the players, the management.

“He came in on Friday morning to say goodbye to everyone and it was a very emotional moment.

“He’s been an absolute hero for this club, and if you’d have told me at 9-10pm on deadline day we were going to lose him, I’d have said not a chance.

“In fact we were working on bringing in another player, as well as Will, but unfortunately we didn’t get that done and then we lose Will because of the money involved.

“I know there’s been criticism of the owners and myself for allowing that to happen.

“But when you win football matches, everyone is suddenly happy again.”