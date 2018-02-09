Worst weekend of my life - Wigan Athletic chief

Paul Cook admits Wigan Athletic’s trip to Southend will be ‘the worst weekend of my life’ – and he couldn’t be happier!

The Latics boss has reported a virtual full-strength squad for the first time under his stewardship, ahead of the the trip to Roots Hall.

“I’m struggling at the moment, I’m really struggling,” he grimaced.

“This is going to be the worst weekend of my life...because we’ve got every single professional fit, nigh on!

“Even (long-term absentees) Shaun MacDonald and Jordan Flores have been doing bits and pieces with the youth team, but the treatment room at the moment is empty.

“And that, for me, is fantastic. It’s going to be so tough for me to not just pick a team, but also the substitutes’ bench.

“We’re taking all the lads down, all the squad is coming with us.

“I can’t keep everyone happy, and I apologise to the players for that.

“But the bigger picture for me is Wigan Athletic, and the supporters, who want to see us get promotion.”

But while the likeable Scouser is happy to see his side flying high at the top of the League One table, he’d prefer to keep his feet firmly on the ground!

“We’re flying down for the game, and I don’t like flying – I’d rather be going on the coach!” Cook laughed.

“The coach went down with all the gear, and I was very tempted to get on at the back.

“I just don’t think it’s that natural to be that high in the air! But everyone else does it, so you just have to get on with it.

“I just find myself looking out the window, waiting for us to land.

“Alcohol would be a big help, but not on a Friday,...not before a big game!”

Flying down to Southend is certainly a far cry from when Cook started his career with Latics during the Springfield Park era over three decades ago.

When asked if flying was an option then, he roared: “Not a chance...I’m not sure Manchester Airport was up and running when I was a player!

“But nowadays it’s becoming more and more of the norm, with more and more clubs flying down.

“It’s perhaps not financially as expensive as most people perhaps would think.

“The southern-based teams fly up all the time, and to be able to get down there in 30-40 minutes is fantastic.”

Cook also says time away helps improve an already-tremendous team spirit.

“These lads are an absolute credit,” he added.

“They don’t cause me a moment’s problem as a manager.

“Whatever the change to the schedule, like this week with flying down, whatever we ask them to do, they conduct themselves great.

“They’re a credit to the club.”