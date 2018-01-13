“You can’t see it being 0-0, can you?” - Cook

Paul Cook admits Wigan Athletic’s bid for a clean-sheet record will face the ultimate test this afternoon against in-form Jack Marriott and Peterborough.

Latics entertain Posh at the DW looking to extend their two-point lead at the top of League One – and chalk up a seventh league clean sheet on the spin in the process.

That would take them to within one game of a club-record run set under Paul Jewell in the 2002-03 promotion-winning season.

And despite today’s opponents lying in ninth spot – 17 points off the pace – Cook says they’ll pose as big a threat as any visiting team so far.

“The run will get tested – that’s for sure!” acknowledged the Latics boss.

“We’re dead proud of the record, but we just keep going. At the end of the day, records are there to be broken, and we’ll try and keep this going as long as we can.

“Peterborough will pose a stern test, because they’re on a good run themselves.

“It’s one of those games where you genuinely are looking forward to the game.

“Peterborough are having a smashing season, and they seem to be attacking the Checkatrade Trophy and the FA Cup as well.

“Potentially they’ll also have eyes on promotion as well, like a few other teams, and they’ll carry a threat – as will we.

“They always seem to be involved in exciting games.

“When the manager and the club have that philosophy, it stands them in good stead.

“You can’t see it being 0-0, can you – that’s for sure!”

While the Posh side is littered with dangermen, the Latics defence will have to keep a particularly close eye on striker Marriott, whose 17 goals this term have seen him eyed up by several Championship clubs – with serious money on the table.

“Jack’s having an excellent season,” enthused Cook.

“I don’t normally talk about opposition players, but it’s great to see a young lad doing so well.

“You can tell he’s a good lad, he’s a good player, and I’ve heard he’s been quoted as going for £6-7million...so unfortunately we won’t be in for him!

“But he’s not the only good player they’ve got, and it’s important we focus on the good players we have.

Another star name, Marcus Maddison, was strongly linked with a move to Wigan last summer, with reports that an enquiry had been fielded by Posh.

Cook, though, totally refuted the suggestion.

“No, not at all,” he snapped. “One of the disappointing aspects at the moment is we seem to get linked with so many players, and different stuff.

“We can only tell our supporters so much if it’s untrue.

“We are a club that likes to do things quickly, properly, and football is not particularly like that now.

“That’s the way the game’s going, which is sad.

“If we do have an interest in a player, we do it as best we can, and announce it as and when it happens.”

Cook also denied Latics would be after revenge for the 3-2 defeat at London Road back in September, when Posh recovered from a 1-0 half-time deficit to win 3-2.

“It was a very good game down at their place, loads of chances, loads of action,” he added. “Hopefully this time can be the same – but with a different result!”