Leam Richardson’s side were heading for a 0-0 stalemate at the DW Stadium until a Max Power free-kick saw Will Keane grab the winner in the 95th minute.

Wigan were deserved winners after bossing the pitch with 62 per cent possession overall.

Keane was delighted to get on the scoresheet and get off the mark for the season.

“It was very dramatic, we didn’t mean for it to pan out that way,” He said.

“I was thankful to have that chance at the end to stick it in.

“What an incredible feeling to score in front of the fans and to have them back, it’s exactly what we have been missing. It was nice to give them that moment.

“It was nice to cap off a tough game with a first win, we want to build momentum at home and it was a good way to start.”

We have gathered the best the lunchtime League One rumours below...

1. Charlton Athletic expected to utilise the loan market Charlton Athletic are on the hunt for new players over the next couple of weeks and, with only one loan slot filled so far, are expected to utilise the loan market. Norwich City's Akin Famewo is currently the only loanee at the club. (The 72)

2. Sunderland midfielder shrugs off reported interest Blackpool are reportedly keen to bring back Elliot Embleton after they were promoted. Embleton appeared to dismiss the interest, saying: "I've been here since I was seven so why wouldn't I want to play for my club and I'm enjoying it." (Sunderland Echo)

3. Premier League side snap up defender following Oxford United release Nico Jones has completed a move to Brentford following his departure from Oxford United. Karl Robinson's side opted against renewing the defender's contract earlier this summer. (The 72)

4. Former Charlton loanee on Blackburn Rovers' radar Blackburn Rovers have previously held an interest in Manchester United's Dylan Levitt, according to reports. The midfielder spent last season on loan with Charlton Athletic. (The 72)