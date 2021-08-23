More late drama gifted his side the three points, thanks to goals from Tendayi Darikwa and new signing James McClean.

Richardson was quick to praise the fans following the victory.

When the fans are here it's just everything," he said.

"You get tired of hearing my voice in the empty stadiums, I'm sure the lads do.

“So to hear the fans singing like that, I thought they were excellent and the scenes at the end there - 711 of them have travelled all the way to London on a Saturday.

"It's not cheap to bring your kids to the football nowadays so to do that to take your time out and support your team is fantastic and if we can give them that impetus and energy to take them home all the way up the M1, thankfully we have done today and there'll be more days like that hopefully."

We have gathered the best of today’s League One rumours below...

1. Wrexham chasing Cheltenham Town captain Wrexham are lining up an ambitious move for Cheltenham Town's captain Ben Tozer. The National League club are keen to underline their spending power following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's arrival. (Gloucestershire Live)

2. Bradford City favourites to sign Doncaster Rovers striker Bradford City are reportedly favourites to sign Doncaster Rovers forward Omar Bogle. The 28-year-old has been given permission to leave the club after only joining in January. (Football League World)

3. Bolton boss says he was "never interested" in signing winger Ian Evatt has claimed Bolton Wanderers were never interested in signing James McClean despite their reported interest. The winger joined former club Wigan Athletic following his departure from Stoke City. (The 72)

4. Fleetwood Town join race to sign Wolves star Fleetwood Town have apparently joined Accrington Stanley and Hibernian in the race to sign Wolves forward Austin Samuels. The trio are among a number of clubs keen on the pacey striker. (Football Insider)