Latics have bolstered their ranks with the loan signing of Newcastle United defender Kell Watts.
The 21-year-old will be available for today’s fixture against Hull City.
Watts said: “I’ve met the lads and the gaffer and I’m really happy to be here.
“They’ve welcomed me in well which has been brilliant. I think what excited me when I knew Wigan were interested was the players that have come through the door and the management team as well. I thought it was a special group here and something I want to be a part of – winning games and keeping clean sheets.”
We have gathered the best of today’s League One speculation below...
1. Charlton match fee for Crewe winger but are battling Sheff Utd for his signature
Charlton have reportedly matched Crewe Alexandra’s £500k fee for Charlie Kirk, however still face competition from Sheffield United for the winger. (Alan Nixon - reluctantnicko)
Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Sheffield Wednesday eyeing move for Dutch attacker
Sheffield Wednesday have expressed interest in Dutchman Sylla Sow, who is a free agent after leaving RKC Waalwijk. The 24-year-old played 65 times for the club – picking up 22 goals. (The Star)
Photo: PIETER STAM DE JONGE
3. Ipswich Town set to sign Derby midfielder after missing out on Morrell
Ipswich Town are set to sign Derby County’s Graeme Shinnie after failing to hijack Portsmouth’s deal for Joe Morrell. The 30-year-old made 41 league starts last season. (East Anglian Daily Times)
Photo: Alex Pantling
4. Swansea City to pay over £1 million for Ipswich Town midfielder
Swansea are reportedly said to pay over £1 million to secure the signing of Ipswich Town’s Flynn Downes. The midfielder is set to undergo a medical today. (TWTD)
Photo: Pete Norton