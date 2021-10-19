Leam Richardson on Wigan Athletic's home defeat to MK Dons

Callum Lang in action against MK Dons

Latics had underlined their promotion aspirations at the weekend with a 4-0 battering of local rivals Bolton.

But they were brought crashing back down to earth with only a second defeat of the campaign - despite having led through Charlie Wyke's early goal.

Richardson, however, denied the result was a hangover from the weekend's festivities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"No, not necessarily...did you feel that?" he replied when asked the question.

"The physical data, which we got straight after the game, will tell you no.

"The possession in the second half was almost 70 per cent, we had over 20 crosses into the box, doing everything we could to get the equaliser.

"The first question I always ask myself is whether my lads could have given me any more.

"The answer once again was no, so the answer to the question is definitely not."

Latics dominated for long spells but lacked their usual spark in the final third to force an equaliser.

And despite being unhappy with referee Darren Drysdale's handling of the game, Richardson was magnanimous in defeat.

"What I will say is congratulations to MK Dons, who were well worthy of being in the game in the first half," he said.

"But does their first goal come from a decision from the official? I would suggest it does, when we were in possession.

"Should we have had a penalty for a foul on Charlie Wyke? Possibly.

"Was it a handball when Callum Lang puts Will Keane away? Possibly.

"But now and again you don't get those big decisions and, once again, congratulations to MK Dons.

"All we can do is take tonight's result and try to learn from it, and we'll need the fans more than ever.

"It's easy to support the team when they're 4-0 up at their local rivals.

"The hard part is when the lads need a lift on the pitch, and I thought they did that tonight."