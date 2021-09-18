Leam Richardson reacts to Accrington win that sends Wigan Athletic top of the table

The Latics players celebrate another great win - which sent them top of League One

Leam Richardson's immediate reaction to Wigan Athletic taking over at the top of League One following their 4-1 victory at Accrington.

Latics cruised to a fourth win on the bounce thanks to goals from Jack Whatmough, Will Keane and a brace from Charlie Wyke.

And icing was added to the cake when news filtered through of leaders Sunderland shipping a 98th-minute penalty equaliser at Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Wow...now you've told me that, it's okay!" said Richardson, whose side are now top on goal difference.

"All credit must go to the players today, I thought the work ethic and the application were outstanding."

In truth, the scoreline flattered Accrington, who reduced the arrears to 2-1 at the start of the second period, but who were second best from virtually the first minute to the last.

But Latics had to rely on Wyke's first two goals for the club - the first just before the hour, the second in stoppage-time - for putting the game to bed.

"I think, again, Charlie has typified our performance today," enthused Richardson.

"The only difference today is he's managed to get himself a couple of goals.

"And you can see how much the fans and his team-mates enjoyed celebrating with him.

"He works so hard for the team, and it's that ethic and work-rate that is behind everything."

While delighted with result and performance, Richardson was careful not to crow too much, out of respect for a club he served both as a player and manager.

"It's nice to see some familiar faces, some familiar friends here," he added.

"I've got a lot of admiration for John (Coleman), I think he's done fantastically here over the years.

"I still think this is one of the hardest places to come in the division.

"But we applied ourselves right from the start, and when the big chances came along, we were good enough to take them."