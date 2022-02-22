Leam Richardson reacts to Wigan Athletic's 3-1 victory at Wycombe Wanderers

Sulley Kaikai had put the Chairboys 1-0 up midway through the first half, and Latics' initial attempts to hit back were foiled when both Will Keane and Gavin Massey his the woodwork.

Tom Naylor eventually levelled with 20 minutes to go, before Callum Lang added two goals in the space of four minutes to secure three massive points.

"I thought the lads showed great character to get the win," said the Wigan boss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Humphrys celebrates with the fans

"It was always going to be a very tough game, Gareth (Ainsworth) has been a long time and they've put together a very good squad, with a lot of players from last year in the Championship.

"I thought we grew into the game and, after going behind, we imposed ourselves and when the chances came we took them.

"We spoke at half-time about wanting to penetrate better in certain areas, be more aggressive, and we managed to do that."

All of the top four in the division won, meaning Latics stay three points ahead of third-placed MK Dons with three games in hand.

Next up for Latics is Saturday's visit of Sunderland, which Richardson says they'll take in their stride.

"Our biggest challenge was Wycombe away, because they don't come much tougher than that," he added.

"We'll take the win, we're thankful for it, and now our attention turns towards preparing for Sunderland on Saturday.

"It's another big game, but they're all big games for us. We'll keep taking it one step at a time and see where it takes us."