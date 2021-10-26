Leam Richardson reacts to Wigan Athletic's home defeat to Lincoln City

Leam Richardson

Latics have failed to win in nine midweek matches this term in all competitions.

That's in stark contrast to their weekend form, which has seen them win their last nine matches on a Saturday since going down to Sunderland on the opening day of the campaign.

Latics squandered the chance to go top of League One against Lincoln, with Gavin Massey's stoppage-time goal coming too late to make a difference.

And Richardson was typically magnanimous in defeat.

"It's obviously a very disappointing result," he said. "But the real disappointment is probably the fact we haven't been able to build on our last two Saturday wins on the following Tuesday.

"Bolton 10 days ago it was a high energy performance, and the same at Wimbledon on Saturday, but the two in between were a little bit lacklustre.

"We started slowly again in both halves, they scored at good times, and I thought they shaded it if I'm being honest, I thought they were better than us.

"Congratulations to Lincoln, they thoroughly deserved their win tonight."

Richardson has never overplayed any of his side's wins this term, and he's also not getting carried away by a bad day at the office.

"I've never even been tempted to get carried away, we know how difficult it is," he said.

"I know we could have gone top of the league tonight, and lots of people have been throwing lots of compliments our way.

"But we've always been mindful of where we are as a team and a club, and how much we're still learning about each other.

"It's a disappointing night, but we've also got to be mindful of the fact these lads have done ever so well for large parts of this season."