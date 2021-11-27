Leam Richardson reacts to Wigan Athletic's victory at Plymouth

Callum Lang celebrates his winning goal

The lead-up to the game had been dominated by the collapse of striker Charlie Wyke, who remains in hospital as he's checked out by the medical professionals.

There was a real feeling that this win was for the big man, with the players warming up in t-shirts bearing his name, and the away end singing his name throughout.

Will Keane had put Latics ahead before Danny Mayor levelled just before half-time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Callum Lang's goal in the very last minute ensured Wyke's recovery was given a huge boost by his team-mates.

"It's a huge result, an absolutely huge result, especially with the week we've had," acknowledged Richardson.

"That's the toughest week I've ever had in football, and as a football club I'm so proud of the way we've come through it.

"To win it that late, in the 90th minute, to keep going the way we did, showed the character we have in the group.

"Obviously Charlie is constantly in our thoughts, constantly in our conversations, and he's in the best place he could possibly be now.

"Fingers crossed, he's been improving every day, and hopefully he'll be back fit and healthy before too long."

Latics are now joint-top of the table, behind leaders Rotherham only on goal difference, with a game in hand after inflicting Plymouth's third defeat on the bounce.

"You can see why Plymouth are up there, and you can see they've been together for a good while," the Latics boss added.

"They're functional all over the pitch, and you have to be respectful to them, as you have to every team at this level.

"The conditions were always going to make it tough, the pitch was lively, I thought the officials managed it very well.

"But I always thought we'd get chances, and that we had the flair players who'd be able to put them away.

"Looking at the week as a whole, the second goal, the equaliser, on Tuesday night at Cambridge was probably just as important.

"It allowed us the impetus and the belief to come into today, and showed everyone that these lads keep going."