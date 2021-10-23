Leam Richardson reacts to Wigan Athletic's victory at Wimbledon

Callum Lang leads the celebrations after the opening goal

Latics had encountered a slight speedbump in midweek with MK Dons winning 2-1 at the DW Stadium.

But they had their revenge on the 'real' Dons - on their first visit to Plough Lane - thanks to two goals in the space of four minutes at the beginning of the second period.

First, Callum Lang's shot took a big deflection off Paul Kalambayi and past Nik Tzanev five minutes after the restart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then, after James McClean had seen a shot brilliantly cleared off the line by Cheye Alexander, the Ireland international picked his spot from 20 yards and sent a missile into the bottom corner of the net.

"It was a very professional performance from start to finish," acknowledged Richardson.

"I thought we started the game very well, and got a little bit frustrated towards the end of the first half, when the game was tooing and froing.

"You also have to be fair to Wimbledon, they ask you a lot of questions, they have loads of energy and some very good young players.

"We had to match that, and then hopefully our quality would come through - and thankfully it did."

The shut-out was Wigan's seventh in 13 league matches, but Richardson was keen to share out the praise.

"Ben Amos will be the first to tell you it's not about him, it's about Jack (Whatmough) and Kell (Watts), and even Charlie (Wyke) and Will (Keane) at the top end," he added.

"We attack as a team and we defend as a team.

"Obviously Ben will get the plaudits, which is right because he's also been excellent.

"But everything we do is as a team, and that was a real team victory today.