Leam Richardson reacts to Wigan Athletic's victory over Preston North End

Stephen Humphrys scored Latics' second goal against Preston

Goals from Will Keane, Stephen Humphrys and Callum Lang gave Latics a 3-2 victory over Preston at the DW.

Despite the five wins from five in practice matches, however, Richardson prefers to look at the bigger picture - with a week to go to the big League One opener at Sunderland.

"Pre-season's always tough, but I've really enjoyed it to be honest," he said.

"There was the hard work that needed to come to fruition, and you forget but this group's only been together for four and half weeks.

"Last month we had very few staff and very few players, and it's been a very testing time for everyone.

"Everyone - the board, the management, the staff - has been working so hard to get some good people into the football club.

"Initially we've managed to do that but, as you know, for us to have a positive, competitive campaign, we're going to need four, five, six more bodies in."

The home fans have certainly enjoyed their return to the DW - on the back of the most turbulent year in the club's history - with back-to-back victories over Stoke and now local rivals North End.

Richardson, though, was desperate to nip any giddy thoughts in the bud.

"Listen, Stoke fielded a mixed team, Preston fielded a mixed team," he added.

"And although it is pre-season, obviously winning is much better than losing!

"But the main thing is looking for those signs, the continuity in relationships, and how the training ground work is transported on to the pitch.

"Again, we're seeing small signs, but you know me...I won't get carried away.

"We have a huge task to be competitive in every game this year, with probably more than 50 games in all competitions.

"It's a task we're very much looking forward to, and we're working tirelessly hard to ensure we have the depth to cope with it."