Leam Richardson's joy after Wigan Athletic's 1-0 win against Rotherham United
Leam Richardson was delighted with Wigan’s late 1-0 victory over Rotherham at the DW Stadium.
Will Keane headed home a winner, in front of the returning home fans.
The Wigan manager was delighted with the atmosphere throughout the entire afternoon.
He said: “That’s why we’re In football. You could feel the buzz round the town. The reception was brilliant.
“You settle for what you get, Rotherham are a well drilled side.
"They make you defend, but second half I think we deserved to win.”
Keane had missed an earlier opportunity to give Latics the lead, with his managed pleased that he stuck with it.
"Will is growing as a player and person. If he gets into best areas then he’ll score," said Richardson.
“It’s important, we’re still in our infancy, experiencing things for the first time.”
Keane was also pleased to have made up for his earlier miss and give his side the three points.
He said: “I was really relieved to get that chance at the end, I was determined to get in that position, in front of the fans. It’s what we’ve all been missing.”