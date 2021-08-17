Leam Richardson's reaction after Wigan Athletic's 1-1 draw with Wycombe

Callum Lang celebrates his goal

A late Anthony Stewart header ensured the visitors went back down south with a point, punishing the Latics for missing a flurry of chances.

Richardson was pleased with most aspects of the game but was disappointed to only get a draw.

He said: “With games like that got to make sure you take your chances. The only thing we’re disappointed with is the result, the way we played and how stuck at it, we probably deserved more.

“If you leave yourself open against the likes of Wycombe then you’re always susceptible, Gareth (Ainsworth) has got them working very well. They’re unbeaten, but I thought our mindset and physical presence was excellent.

"The last two teams to visit our stadium were in the Championship a couple of months ago and have healthy squads who have been together a long time.”

Richardson wasn’t surprised by Callum Lang’s performance, as the forward struck the opener in the 46th minute.