Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining and action packed weekend in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend...

1. W: Tony Pulis Pulis remains under pressure at Middlesbrough, however, since their six successive defeat, the Welshman has guided the club to back-to-back wins. Theyre one point outside the playoffs, which makes it a nail-biting run-in Getty Buy a Photo

2. W: Reading Now four points above the drop zone after a 2-1 over Brentford, Royals boss Jose Gomes hit back at pundits who doubted their survival chances: "I don't think they prepared very well before giving their opinions." Getty Buy a Photo

3. W or L? you decide: Angel Rangel After beating his old club Swansea 4-0 QPRs first win in seven Rangel allegedly gestured towards his pocket in reference to keeping PL-linked Daniel James quiet. He later justified his actions on Twitter. Worth a read Getty Buy a Photo

4. W: Preston North End Preston slumped to a 4-1 defeat at West Brom, however they had the last laugh as boss Alex Neil ruled himself out of taking over at the Hawthorns by signing a new three-year contract at Deepdale. Manager > Points... Getty Buy a Photo

View more