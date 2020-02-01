Leeds United 0 Wigan Athletic 1

Wonderful Wigan Athletic produced a magnificent backs-to-the-wall display to record a second win at Leeds in succession - and move to within two points of safety in the Championship.

The visitors had to soak up the pressure for most of the game at Elland Road.

But they defended like lions - surviving a Jack Harrison shot that hit the post - and managed to force the only goal on the hour mark.

It was a goal to win any game, with Joe Williams' corner from the left wing taking a slight deflection on its way over before landing in the top corner of the net.

And the visitors had the better chances in the last quarter, with Kieffer Moore and Tom Pearce being denied by desperate last-gasp defending.

It's the first time Latics have won back-to-back matches since last Easter, and gives their fight against the drop a real shot in the arm.

Leeds started like a house on fire and asked all the early questions.

David Marshall did well to parry away Helder Costa's effort, with Patrick Bamford blazing over the bar a minute later.

The home side came close still on seven minutes, when Harrison jinked his way in before firing against the right-hand post.

Latics gradually grew into the game and Sam Morsy warmed the gloves of Kiko Casilla from distance.

But Leeds were looking strong, although Ezgjan Alioski and Costa fired over when they might have done better.

Bamford then teed up Harrison, who could only steer the ball wide of goal, and Latics were able to hang on until the interval.

Not content to hold on for a point, Latics showed intent right from the off in the second period, and took the lead on the hour mark.

Williams' corner appeared to take a touch off Pablo Hernandez, who was trying to charge down the kick, and the ball looped all the way across goal and over Casilla, into the top corner.

Latics then went for the jugular, with Morsy's shot from 30 yards almost deceiving Casilla at his near post.

Leeds almost equalised when Hernandez's cross was headed goalwards by Bamford, only for Kal Naismith to be in the right place at the right time to nod off the line.

And Latics again came close to doubling their lead, when a long ball from the back found Moore through on goal.

The Wales international controlled well and took aim, but Ben White came out of nowhere to pull off a sensational block in the nick of time.

Latics were gifted an even better opportunity inside the last 10 minutes when, after a Leeds corner broke down, Pearce was clean in on goal - but with 75 metres in front of him.

The former Leeds man - who was only playing because of Antonee Robinson's aborted move to AC Milan - took it all the way to the edge of the Leeds box, and was just about to shoot before Stuart Dallas somehow managed to get a foot in.